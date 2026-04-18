Mounting Concerns Over Enforced Disappearances in Balochistan

Emerging reports from Balochistan allege that enforced disappearances have intensified, with at least six individuals reportedly detained over the past week. The incidents span multiple districts, adding to the ongoing crisis and prolonging the protest in Quetta, which has surpassed 6,100 days, as revealed by The Balochistan Post.

Details from The Balochistan Post indicate that isolated arrests occurred between April 9 and 12 in areas such as Kharan, Noshki, and Gwadar. Among those missing are brothers Niaz and Riaz from Kharan, allegedly detained by Pakistani forces. Similarly, cases include a rickshaw driver and a young Gwadar resident facing similar fates, sparking fears among local communities.

The relentless protest outside Quetta Press Club, spearheaded by Voice for Baloch Missing Persons, continues into its 6,135th day. Demonstrators urge accountability and legal proceedings to address these allegations, while human rights organizations warn against violations associated with enforced disappearances. Despite growing criticism, Pakistani authorities have yet to comment on the allegations, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

(With inputs from agencies.)