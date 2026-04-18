GCC Praises IMO's Condemnation of Iran Over Strait of Hormuz Closure
The GCC Secretary-General applauded the IMO Legal Committee's condemnation of Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz and threats against vessels, as well as praised the UAE's role in drafting the resolution, highlighting the necessity for international compliance to maintain seamless maritime passage.
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
In a significant move, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi hailed the resolution passed by the International Maritime Organisation's Legal Committee during its 113th session. The resolution denounces Iran's closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz and its hostile actions directed at vessels in the area, as well as assaults on GCC member states and Jordan.
The committee further criticized Iran's threats of deploying sea mines and the imposition of a toll system on ships navigating the strait, as per the reports. These actions have been met with strong international condemnation.
Lauding the UAE's contribution in crafting this resolution, Albudaiwi emphasized the imperative for the global community to implement the resolution, in line with international law, to ensure uninterrupted maritime traffic through this vital waterway. The resolution enforces the call for freedom of nautical navigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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