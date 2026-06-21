BYC steps up campaign against secret trials, rights violations in Balochistan

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has intensified its campaign against enforced disappearances, alleged extrajudicial killings, and what it describes as "faceless trials" by launching a wide-ranging pamphlet distribution drive across several cities in Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post. According to The Balochistan Post, the awareness campaign was carried out in Quetta, Turbat, and other parts of the province. In Quetta, BYC activists distributed pamphlets in a number of densely populated localities and commercial centres, including Killi Qambrani, Sariab, Brewery Road, and Liaquat Bazaar.

The initiative seeks to draw public attention to the continued detention of the organisation's leaders and the legal proceedings being conducted against them. BYC stated that human rights abuses in Balochistan have persisted for years and alleged that many individuals have been subjected to state repression because of their ethnic and political identity. The group argued that enforced disappearances, alleged staged encounters, and coercive media appearances have been used against the people in Balochistan to silence dissenting voices and weaken political activism in the region. The pamphlet further accused authorities of attempting to portray Baloch political activists as foreign-backed elements or proponents of violence to justify prolonged detentions and legal action against them.

The organisation maintained that such narratives are being used to undermine legitimate political demands and restrict democratic expression. The BYC also asserted that its leadership is facing legal persecution due to its long-running campaign against enforced disappearances and alleged extrajudicial killings, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post. It argued that the ongoing judicial proceedings fail to meet accepted standards of transparency and fairness, describing the process as a violation of the right to a public hearing. The pamphlet concludes with an appeal to residents across Balochistan to support the organisation's movement and raise their voices for detained leaders, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)