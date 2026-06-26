Mystery at China Zun: Missing Glass Panel Sparks Intrigue

Police In Beijing Closed Some Roads Leading To The Tallest Building In The Citys Central Business Direct

Authorities in Beijing have intensified security measures around the CITIC Tower, following the discovery of a missing glass panel on its upper floors.

This 108-story skyscraper, also known as China Zun, serves as the headquarters for the state-owned CITIC Group and is the tallest structure in the Chinese capital.

Witnesses reported a significant law enforcement presence, with roads leading to the iconic building being cordoned off, while police actively prevented onlookers from capturing images of the site.