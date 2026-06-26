Mystery at China Zun: Missing Glass Panel Sparks Intrigue
In Beijing, authorities responded to a missing glass panel high on the CITIC Tower, the city’s tallest building. Roads were closed, and police presence was heightened to manage and protect the site. Bystanders were kept away as the investigation unfolded around the notable 108-story skyscraper.
Authorities in Beijing have intensified security measures around the CITIC Tower, following the discovery of a missing glass panel on its upper floors.
This 108-story skyscraper, also known as China Zun, serves as the headquarters for the state-owned CITIC Group and is the tallest structure in the Chinese capital.
Witnesses reported a significant law enforcement presence, with roads leading to the iconic building being cordoned off, while police actively prevented onlookers from capturing images of the site.