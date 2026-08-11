Swiss Lawmakers at Impasse Over UBS Banking Regulations

A Swiss parliamentary committee is deadlocked over new banking regulations for UBS, as some lawmakers seek to ease government-proposed rules. The draft bill demands UBS hold $20 billion more in equity to prevent future crises. UBS argues the measure is burdensome and compromises its competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 17:12 IST
Swiss Lawmakers at Impasse Over UBS Banking Regulations
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

A Swiss parliamentary committee remains at a deadlock concerning new banking regulations for UBS, following Credit Suisse's downfall.

Some lawmakers are advocating for softer regulations, opposing the government's proposal that mandates UBS to hold an additional $20 billion in Common Equity Tier-1 capital.

The matter is being discussed by the economic affairs and taxation committee, with a decision postponed to August 31.

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