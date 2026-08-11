Swiss Neutrality Debate: The Future on the Ballot

The Swiss government has dismissed a proposal advocating for strict neutrality to be constitutionally enshrined, ahead of an upcoming referendum. Campaigners argue that Swiss neutrality has been compromised by recent economic sanctions on Russia and increased cooperation with NATO.

The proposal seeks to establish perpetual and armed neutrality, prohibiting Switzerland from joining military alliances or engaging in foreign conflicts, unless sanctioned by the United Nations. It has garnered enough signatures to demand a national vote on September 27, drawing backing from the right-wing Swiss People's Party.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis leads the opposition, emphasizing that the current neutral stance already meets the proposed requirements without curtailing Switzerland's diplomatic flexibility. A government-backed poll indicates limited public support for the initiative, with nearly two-thirds of respondents opposing it.