El-Sayed scores major win for progressives in Michigan Senate primary; Trump says "great news" for GOP

Progressive candidate Abdul El-Sayed has secured the Democratic nomination for the US Senate in Michigan, defeating establishment-backed Representative Haley Stevens in a closely watched primary election that marks a significant victory for the party's progressive wing, Politico reported.

ANI | Updated: 06-08-2026 12:07 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 12:07 IST
El-Sayed scores major win for progressives in Michigan Senate primary; Trump says "great news" for GOP
Abdul El-Sayed (Photo/X@AbdulElSayed). Image Credit: ANI

Progressive candidate Abdul El-Sayed has secured the Democratic nomination for the US Senate in Michigan, defeating establishment-backed Representative Haley Stevens in a closely watched primary election that marks a significant victory for the party's progressive wing, Politico reported. El-Sayed's victory is being seen as a major boost for progressive leaders within the Democratic Party, as the former public health official emerged from a competitive race that drew national attention and heavy spending from outside groups.

Reacting to the outcome, US President Donald Trump welcomed the result, calling it "great news" for Republicans. Trump, in a post on Truth Social, described El-Sayed's win as beneficial for Republicans, calling the democratic primary a "communist loser" and stating that his win will lead to the worsening of "crazy policies" of the Democrats.

"Great news for the Republican Party. El-Sayed, a Communist loser who hates Jews and Israel, is the projected winner in his race with the Socialist. As usual, the Polls were way off on this one. She was not expected to do nearly as well as she did. Now, the Dumocrats crazy policies will only get worse!" Trump stated. El-Sayed narrowly defeated Stevens, who had received backing from Democratic establishment figures and benefited from a record-setting USD 32 million in spending by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), according to Politico.

The result was closer than some progressive groups had expected, as earlier polling had shown El-Sayed holding a significant lead. However, his win still represents one of the biggest victories for the progressive movement in the current election cycle. The Michigan primary was marked by sharp disagreements over issues including healthcare, immigration and Israel policy. Stevens and her allies criticised El-Sayed over allegations including concerns about antisemitism and sexism, while El-Sayed's supporters accused the moderate Democrat's campaign of Islamophobia, Politico reported.

El-Sayed's victory also represents a setback for Democratic establishment figures, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who supported Stevens. The nomination now sets up a high-stakes general election contest, with El-Sayed expected to face Republican former Representative Mike Rogers in a key battleground state that could influence control of the US Senate.

Progressive groups have celebrated the result as another sign of growing influence within the Democratic Party after a series of successful primary challenges against establishment-backed candidates. In another Michigan primary contest, Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar lost his primary race to democratic socialist Donavan McKinney for the 13th Congressional District, becoming the latest incumbent defeated by a progressive challenger, according to Politico.

El-Sayed's win is expected to intensify debate within the Democratic Party over its ideological direction ahead of future elections, including the 2028 presidential race. (ANI)

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