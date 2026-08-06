"No contact for 7 months": Sons of jailed Pakistani leader Imran Khan raise urgent health concerns

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sons, Kasim Khan and Sulaiman Khan, have voiced severe concerns regarding their father's well-being, alleging that Pakistani authorities have barred family members, legal counsel and medical professionals from seeing him over the preceding seven months. Speaking to CNN on the third anniversary of the former premier's detention, the brothers asserted that they lack credible updates regarding his condition because access has been stringently restricted.

"We have no updates because his family, doctors and lawyers haven't been allowed to see him for seven months," the brothers told CNN. The statements coincided with nationwide demonstrations staged across Pakistan by supporters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party, demanding the immediate release of the party's founder and his spouse, Bushra Bibi.

Khan, who served as prime minister from 2018 until he was ousted through a parliamentary no-confidence vote in 2022, has been incarcerated since 2023 following convictions in several cases, including graft charges and the alleged disclosure of official secrets. Khan and his political aides have consistently maintained that the legal proceedings are politically motivated to block his political return. Following his removal, Khan led nationwide rallies alleging that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's administration conspired with Pakistan's military establishment and Washington to remove him. The Pakistani administration subsequently launched a crackdown against the PTI leadership and supporters, barring the party from participating in the 2024 general elections.

Kasim and Sulaiman, based in the United Kingdom following the 2004 separation of Imran Khan and Jemima Goldsmith, stated that their attempts to travel to Pakistan to visit their father have been repeatedly stymied. According to CNN, the brothers claimed that whenever they speak out publicly concerning Khan's incarceration, Pakistani authorities intensify obstacles by delaying visa processing and creating administrative hurdles.

"We're trying, we'd like to go, but nothing's coming through," Kasim told CNN, adding, "There's no reason we shouldn't be accepted for a visa." Kasim and Sulaiman informed CNN that their identity documents had expired and remained unrenewed.

The situation has also drawn criticism from international rights groups. In a statement released this week, Amnesty International urged the Pakistani authorities to "unconditionally restore Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi Khan's right to see their family and lawyers." Amnesty International further demanded that the duo "must be given access to adequate medical care and their solitary confinement, which is unlawful, should end immediately."

Despite the official assertions, Kasim stated that the family remains concerned due to the absence of independent medical evaluations. "They're refusing to show us any kind of health report. So his health may have deteriorated significantly since then," he told CNN.

The brothers dismissed suggestions that Khan would negotiate a selective political settlement. Sulaiman remarked that Khan "wouldn't (reach a deal that left) the other political prisoners in there ... unless they were able to get some kind of resolution as well." Kasim noted that such an outcome was unlikely, describing it as "hard to say." Addressing international stakeholders, Kasim urged foreign governments to monitor the situation closely.

"I know there's a lot going on, but this is one of the most frustrating things. Not as sons, but for a whole country, for 350 million people who have voted for him, who support him, all want him to, you know, lead the country. Instead, they're being shunned, and the person they want in power is ... behind bars for no good reason," he told CNN. (ANI)