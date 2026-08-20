Shrinking Access to Gaza’s Cropland Adds New Barrier to Restoring Local Food Production

Only a fraction of Gaza's agricultural land can still be used without first overcoming damage, access restrictions or both. A new FAO–UNOSAT geospatial assessment shows that just 448 hectares of cropland, about 3 percent of the Gaza Strip's total, remained both accessible and undamaged as of June 24, 2026. The figure captures a deeper shift in Gaza's agricultural crisis: farmland does not have to be destroyed to become economically useless.

The assessment found that 4,091 hectares, or 27 percent of Gaza's cropland, remained accessible. Yet 3,643 hectares within that accessible area had already been damaged and would require rehabilitation before farming could resume. Since October 2025, the area that is both reachable and physically intact has fallen from 601 hectares to 448 hectares, a decline of 25.5 percent.

Access Is Becoming as Critical as Physical Damage

Since October 2025, reduced access rather than additional physical destruction has been the main factor shrinking the amount of agricultural land available for cultivation. That distinction matters because it changes what agricultural recovery would require.

FAO and UNOSAT linked the decline primarily to the westward expansion of the so-called "Yellow Line," separating the ceasefire zone from the military-controlled area. Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis recorded the largest reductions in accessible and undamaged cropland during the period assessed. In practical terms, some agricultural assets may remain standing while farmers are unable to reach or use them.

Rafah illustrates the scale of that problem most sharply. Some 97.2 percent of its cropland and 98.4 percent of its greenhouse area were assessed as inaccessible, while the heaviest physical agricultural damage remained concentrated in North Gaza and Gaza governorates. The result is a fragmented agricultural landscape in which destruction and inaccessibility create different but overlapping barriers to production.

The fragmentation complicates any attempt to measure agricultural recovery simply by counting intact fields, greenhouses or irrigation assets. Land that survives physically can still contribute nothing to local food production when access is restricted. On the other hand, land that becomes accessible may still require extensive rehabilitation before it can produce crops again.

Gaza's Food Production Base Is Shrinking From Multiple Directions

Greenhouse agriculture, which can provide relatively intensive production from limited land, has also contracted. The assessment found that 224 hectares, or 16.6 percent of greenhouse area, remained both accessible and undamaged, compared with 226 hectares, or 17.3 percent, in October 2025. Deir al-Balah recorded the largest decrease in greenhouse availability.

The numbers are especially consequential because agriculture was an important part of Gaza's economy before hostilities escalated in October 2023. According to FAO, the sector accounted for about 10 percent of the economy and supported the livelihoods of more than 560,000 people through crop production, livestock rearing and fishing. The deterioration therefore reaches beyond farmland into household income, employment and economic survival.

Agricultural capacity also matters because local production can complement food entering Gaza from elsewhere. The smaller the area that farmers can cultivate, the less room there is for domestic agriculture to contribute to food availability or generate income for farming families. The challenge is not only restoring an economic sector, but preserving the productive base on which future recovery would depend.

Land Alone Cannot Restart Agriculture

Even improved access would not automatically bring farms back into production. Farmers face shortages of seeds, fertilizers, irrigation equipment, fuel and other essential materials, while livestock keepers struggle to secure feed, veterinary supplies and animal-health services. FAO has also said that its ability to bring in feed and other materials needed to protect and restock herds remains inconsistent.

The agricultural inputs that are available inside Gaza are often of declining quality and priced beyond the reach of farming households, creating a second barrier after access: a farmer may be able to reach a field but still lack the means to plant, irrigate or harvest it. Damaged infrastructure can add another layer of cost and delay before production becomes viable.

These constraints reinforce one another in ways that make recovery more difficult than any single statistic suggests. Restoring damaged land has limited effect if farmers cannot safely reach it, while opening access has limited value if seeds, fertilizer, equipment or fuel remain unavailable. Agricultural recovery thus depends on several conditions improving together rather than one obstacle being removed in isolation.

This is also why rehabilitation cannot be understood solely as a reconstruction exercise. Rebuilding agricultural capacity requires functioning supply chains, affordable production materials, access to veterinary services and the ability of farming households to invest in another production cycle. Without those supporting systems, even intact agricultural assets can remain idle.

The Next Battle Is Over Whether Recovery Space Keeps Shrinking

The key question now is whether Gaza's agricultural base stabilizes or continues to contract despite the absence of equivalent new physical destruction. Future assessments will be important in tracking whether accessible and undamaged cropland falls further, particularly in governorates where access conditions have already deteriorated. Changes in greenhouse availability will also offer an important signal because greenhouses can support concentrated production on relatively small areas.

Another indicator will be whether the 3,643 hectares of damaged but accessible cropland begin moving back into productive use. That will depend on rehabilitation, irrigation capacity, agricultural inputs and the ability of farmers to operate consistently enough to justify planting. Without those conditions, land may remain technically accessible while still contributing little to food production.

FAO has called for safe and unimpeded access to farmland, more reliable entry of essential agricultural inputs, including commercial imports of non-dual-use items, and sustained support for rehabilitating damaged land. Whether those conditions materialize will determine how much of Gaza's agricultural system can move from survival toward recovery. The gap between land that physically exists and land that can actually produce food has become one of the defining measures of the sector's condition.

The larger significance of the latest assessment lies in that gap. Gaza's agricultural crisis is no longer explained only by what has been destroyed; it is increasingly shaped by what remains standing but cannot be reached, repaired or supplied. Unless access and production capacity improve together, the territory may continue losing usable agricultural space even without the same pace of new physical damage.