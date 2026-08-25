German business sentiment rises more than expected in August, Ifo survey finds

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 13:53 IST
German business sentiment rises more than expected in August, Ifo survey finds

German business morale ‌grew ​more than expected in August, a survey showed on Tuesday, adding to signs that Europe's ‌largest economy is on track for a long-awaited recovery. The Ifo institute said its business climate index rose to 88.8 in August from a slightly ‌upwardly revised 86.7 in July.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast ‌an increase to 87.2. "Despite the renewed rise in energy prices, the German economy is recovering," Ifo President Clemens Fuest said.

Germany's gross domestic product grew by ⁠0.3% ​in the ⁠second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous quarter, slightly above last month's preliminary reading ⁠of 0.2%, statistics office data showed on Tuesday. This data, together with Ifo's ​increase, further firms up tentative signs of a recovery in Germany's ⁠languishing economy, following a stronger-than-expected rise in investor morale last week, as well as ⁠exports ​and industrial production that beat expectations in June.

Economic expectations in the Ifo survey also rose, to 89.1 in August from ⁠86.8 in July. Companies were more satisfied with their current business performance, with the ⁠index rising ⁠to 88.5 in August from 86.5 in July.

Business sentiment improved across all economic sectors, the survey showed.

TRENDING

1
Staywell.Health Announces Investment Led by Equanimity Investments to Build an AI-Native Health Insurance Distribution Platform

Staywell.Health Announces Investment Led by Equanimity Investments to Build ...

Global
2
30 years of pendency, Government land at stake: Commissioner Nagpal seeks speedy progress; HC refers call controversy for contempt consideration

30 years of pendency, Government land at stake: Commissioner Nagpal seeks sp...

India
3
Germany to say who's behind attempted airport drone attack soon, says Merz

Germany to say who's behind attempted airport drone attack soon, says Merz

Global
4
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje writes to Karnataka Governor, seeks withholding of assent to Parks Amendment Bill

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje writes to Karnataka Governor, seeks withhol...

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The New Campus Divide: Who Can Use AI and Who Can Judge It

Green Finance and FinTech Are Rewiring How Market Shocks Spread

How Admission Transparency Shapes Student Research and School Decisions

Who Decides, Who Benefits, Who Gets Left Behind in Food-System Change?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026