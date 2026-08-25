Volkswagen labour chief says confidence in CEO damaged but can be repaired

Volkswagen ​labour leader Daniela ​Cavallo said ‌confidence in ​CEO Oliver Blume has been damaged in ‌the debate over restructuring but not beyond repair, in a speech to workers gathered ‌at the carmaker's main plant in ‌Wolfsburg on Tuesday. "The German factories belong to the Volkswagen Group. They are an integral ⁠part," ​Cavallo told ⁠over 10,000 workers gathered for an extraordinary assembly ⁠to voice their opposition to possible plant ​closures, with Blume also in attendance.

"Our ⁠trust in this company's executive board, ⁠and ​especially in its CEO Oliver Blume, has been damaged. Not yet ⁠beyond repair, but damaged nonetheless," she said, according ⁠to excerpts ⁠of her speech shared by the works council.