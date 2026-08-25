FACTBOX-Airlines gradually restore Middle East services after Iran conflict

​More airlines are restoring flights across the ​Middle East following the conflict ‌triggered by ​U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, but major carriers remain cautious and many routes are still suspended into the autumn.

KEY POINTS Airlines have ‌largely resumed services through parts of the Gulf, but some destinations remain disrupted. Dubai continues to be one of the most affected destinations, with several European and Asian carriers extending suspensions into October ‌or later.

Multiple Lufthansa Group airlines maintain suspensions to destinations including Dubai and Beirut through late ‌October. British Airways, Air Canada, Singapore Airlines and Wizz Air have also extended suspensions on a range of Middle East routes. Air France is meanwhile moving towards resumption of its Middle East destinations.

AIRLINES WITH EXTENDED SUSPENSIONS Lufthansa Group: Multiple Middle East ⁠destinations ​suspended through October 24 across ⁠Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and ITA Airways.

IAG / British Airways: Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman suspended until October ⁠25, with reduced frequencies planned when services resume. Singapore Airlines: Dubai flights suspended until October 24.

Cathay Pacific: Suspension of ​Dubai services extended until October 25 and those to Riyadh until October 26. Wizz Air: Dubai ⁠and Abu Dhabi services from mainland Europe suspended until October 24, while Amman flights are suspended until September 21.

Air Canada: ⁠Tel ​Aviv and Dubai services remain cancelled until mid-January 2027. KLM: Flights to Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam suspended until October 24. It resumed flights to Tel Aviv on August 25.

Finnair: Dubai ⁠flights, usually operated during the winter season, suspended until March 27, 2027. AIRLINES MOVING TOWARD RESUMPTION

Air France: Beirut ⁠flights are suspended ⁠until September 1, flights to Riyadh and Dubai suspended until August 25. (Compiled by Josephine Mason, Jamie Freed, Elviira Luoma, Tiago Brandao, Agnieszka Olenska, Bernadette ‌Hogg, Boleslaw Lasocki, Alexander ‌Klyve Gudbrandsen and Romolo Tosiani; editing by ​Matt Scuffham and Milla Nissi-Prussak)