Khelo India Scheme 2026-31: Rs 36,441 crore biggest investment in Indian sports since independence

The Centre has made a provision of Rs 36,441 crore for the New Khelo India Scheme for the period 2026-31, which is nearly eight times higher than the previous scheme and the largest investment made in the development of sports in the country since Independence, informed Sports Authority of India (SAI), Central Regional Centre (CRC) Director Abhisek Singh Chauhan. The scheme is expected to benefit 10 times more athletes, significantly expanding the country's sporting ecosystem, he said addressing a press conference on the New Khelo India Scheme (2026-31). The presser was jointly organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Central Regional Centre (CRC), Bhopal, in collaboration with the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare (DSYW), Government of Madhya Pradesh.

The New Khelo India Scheme represents one of the largest investments in India's sporting future. It is not merely a scheme for promoting sports, but a national mission aimed at empowering young people with opportunities, confidence and the platform to pursue sporting excellence. By creating a strong and seamless pathway from grassroots talent identification to international competition, the scheme aims to develop new champions, promote a culture of fitness and further strengthen India's overall sports ecosystem. Aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, the New Khelo India Scheme marks an important step towards positioning India among the world's leading sporting nations, a release said. Addressing the gathering at the beginning of the programme, Chauhan, Regional Director, SAI CRC Bhopal, said that the Government of India has made a provision of Rs 36,441 crore for the New Khelo India Scheme for the period 2026-31. This represents an investment nearly eight times higher than the previous scheme and is the largest investment made in the development of sports in India since Independence.

Vishvas Kailash Sarang, Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Madhya Pradesh, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Addressing the press conference, Sarang said that Madhya Pradesh currently has 52 Khelo India Centres, which will be further strengthened under the new framework. He added that efforts will also be made to develop Bhopal as a major sports hub. Sporting talent across different regions of Madhya Pradesh will be identified, and specialised strategies will be developed based on local requirements and sporting potential. Special emphasis will be placed on sports infrastructure development through a medal-oriented strategy, strengthening key sporting assets and implementing state-level action plans for sports infrastructure development. Projects will be taken forward through a 60:40 cost-sharing model between the Central and State Governments, wherever applicable.

With its existing sports facilities and a strong pool of national and international athletes across various disciplines, Bhopal is emerging as one of Madhya Pradesh's important high-performance sports hubs. The New Khelo India Scheme will focus on building a stronger link between talent identified at the district and grassroots levels and high-performance training systems. Promising athletes will be connected with advanced training, sports science and specialised support, helping create a clearer and more structured pathway for talented athletes emerging from different parts of Madhya Pradesh to progress towards elite and international competition, a release said.

Different regions of Madhya Pradesh have distinct sporting traditions and talent pools. Under the new scheme, emphasis will be placed on identifying such talent clusters and preparing sports development strategies accordingly. The approach will assess the availability of talented athletes in particular sports and regions, existing sports infrastructure, and the requirement for specialised coaching, training facilities and competitive opportunities. Rather than following a uniform approach everywhere, resources and facilities will be planned according to the specific sporting strengths and requirements of each region. The New Khelo India Scheme envisages sports infrastructure development across three major areas--Sports Infrastructure for Medal Strategy, aimed at developing essential facilities to improve India's performance at the Olympic Games and other major international competitions; Strengthening Strategic Sports Assets, focused on modernising and strengthening important existing sports complexes and facilities; and the State Action Plan for Sports Infrastructure Development, which provides States with a greater role in planning infrastructure according to their requirements and sporting priorities. In Madhya Pradesh, existing infrastructure related to Olympic, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games disciplines can be mapped, following which gap analysis can help identify requirements for upgradation and the creation of new facilities.

One of the key features of the New Khelo India Scheme is a scientific and technology-driven talent identification system. The network of Khelo India Centres, Khelo India Feeder Schools and other identified institutions will play an important role in identifying and nurturing sporting talent. The objective is to identify sporting potential at an early stage and provide athletes with a structured pathway for development. For Madhya Pradesh, this system can help connect talented athletes from schools and districts with the mainstream sports ecosystem. The scheme also provides support to athletes through the Khelo India Athlete (KIA) framework as well as the Emerging Khelo India Athlete (E-KIA) category. Through E-KIA, the gap between early identification of promising talent and higher-level competitive sport can be reduced. This will provide emerging athletes, who demonstrate significant potential but have not yet reached the elite level, with greater opportunities to progress and prepare for higher levels of competition.

Athlete support under the scheme will extend beyond coaching and training. The support ecosystem will include coaching, specialised training, diet and accommodation, sports kits and equipment, travel assistance, participation in competitions, medical care and education. Sports science professionals will also play an increasingly important role in an athlete's development, helping make training and performance management more scientific and evidence-based. The scheme will focus on providing athletes with more competitive opportunities through school, university, regional, zonal and sport-specific competitions and leagues. In addition to the Khelo India Youth Games and Khelo India University Games, the wider competitive ecosystem includes initiatives such as the Khelo India Para Games, Winter Games, Beach Games, Tribal Games, Water Sports and ASMITA Women's Leagues. Regular competition will help athletes assess their performance, compete against stronger opponents and prepare themselves for higher levels of competition.

The New Khelo India Scheme also places significant emphasis on strengthening the support system around athletes. Coaches and support staff will benefit from skill development, capacity-building programmes and opportunities for advanced and international exposure. The proposed National Coach Accreditation Board (NCAB) aims to further strengthen professional standards in the coaching ecosystem. Athletes will also have access to a wider support network involving doctors, physiotherapists, psychologists, nutritionists and biomechanists, the release said. Under the New Khelo India Scheme, the Fit India Movement will be further expanded through community fitness hubs, mass participation programmes, yoga and the promotion of indigenous games. The scheme will also focus on increasing the participation of women and persons with disabilities, while encouraging partnerships with educational institutions and community organisations. These initiatives will help promote a stronger culture of fitness and create a wider grassroots base for sports.

Sports technology has also been included as an important component of the New Khelo India Scheme. The proposed use of technology includes AI and video-based talent scouting, IoT-enabled wearables, sports science applications, AI-based performance analytics and digital competition management systems. The objective is to make an athlete's sporting journey more systematic and data-driven, enabling better tracking from early talent identification to performance development at higher levels. The New Khelo India Scheme presents a significant opportunity for Madhya Pradesh to further strengthen its existing sporting ecosystem and connect district-level talent with high-performance systems. With its existing network of 52 Khelo India Centres, identification of new talent clusters, need-based infrastructure planning, scientific talent identification and increased competitive opportunities, Madhya Pradesh can build a stronger and more sustainable sporting pipeline. (ANI)