Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to throw out conviction for aiding Jeffrey Epstein

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 18:57 IST
Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to throw out conviction for aiding Jeffrey Epstein

A U.S. ​judge rejected ‌Ghislaine Maxwell's bid ​to throw out her conviction and 20-year prison sentence for ‌helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

In a decision made public on Tuesday, U.S. ‌District Judge Paul Engelmayer said Maxwell's claims were ‌all meritless, and all or almost all were frivolous. Maxwell, 64, who represented herself, challenged her December 2021 conviction ⁠and ​sentence in ⁠Manhattan federal court, and sought a writ of habeas corpus ⁠declaring her punishment unlawful. Prosecutors said her latest claims were ​baseless or filed too late. Maxwell said many documents ⁠disclosed earlier this year through the Epstein Files Transparency Act ⁠show ​that her due process rights were violated because lawyers representing Epstein's accusers served as "De Facto ⁠Prosecutors and agents of the government." But the judge said ⁠this ⁠supposedly "new" evidence was largely irrelevant to Maxwell's case.

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