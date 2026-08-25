US prepares to send diplomats back to Middle East embassies after Iran war evacuations, NYT reports

The U.S. ​State Department is preparing to return ​diplomats to embassies in the ‌Middle East ​that were evacuated before and during the war with Iran, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing an internal ‌State Department document.

The return of foreign service officers and the scaling back of emergency measures at U.S. missions in the region could begin as early as this week, the report ‌said. Embassies slated to restore higher staffing levels include those in Israel, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, ‌Qatar, Jordan, Oman, Iraq and Kuwait, according to the report.

The State Department is continuously reviewing the security posture of its diplomatic missions worldwide and is adjusting staffing levels at certain posts in the Middle East ⁠following its ​latest assessment, a spokesperson ⁠told Reuters in an emailed statement. Staffing decisions are driven by evolving security conditions, with the safety of employees ⁠and their families remaining the top priority, while advancing U.S. foreign policy goals, the spokesperson added.

According to ​the internal document, the first diplomats to return would be assigned to the ⁠U.S. Embassy in Lebanon, although staffing there would remain below full levels. Ultimately, staff would return completely to ⁠the ​U.S. embassies in Israel, Jordan and Oman, the report said. Posts in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Lebanon would initially be capped at 85% staffing, ⁠while missions in Iraq, Kuwait and Bahrain would be limited to 75%, according to the document.

The ⁠staff reductions began ⁠in February, when Washington authorized voluntary departures of non-emergency personnel and family members from Israel amid tensions with Iran.