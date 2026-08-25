Russia says it struck five vessels in Ukraine's Black Sea ports

The ‌Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that its forces had struck ‌three cargo vessels carrying supplies for ‌the Ukrainian military and a tanker at the Black Sea port ⁠of ​Pivdennyi.

The ⁠ministry also said it had hit ⁠another cargo vessel in the nearby ​port of Odesa, as ⁠well as port infrastructure in Pivdennyi and ⁠Odesa ​and fuel storage facilities at the port ⁠of Chornomorsk. Reuters could not independently verify the ⁠ministry's claims.