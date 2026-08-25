Russia says it struck five vessels in Ukraine's Black Sea ports

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 21:31 IST
Russia says it struck five vessels in Ukraine's Black Sea ports

The ‌Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that its forces had struck ‌three cargo vessels carrying supplies for ‌the Ukrainian military and a tanker at the Black Sea port ⁠of ​Pivdennyi.

The ⁠ministry also said it had hit ⁠another cargo vessel in the nearby ​port of Odesa, as ⁠well as port infrastructure in Pivdennyi and ⁠Odesa ​and fuel storage facilities at the port ⁠of Chornomorsk. Reuters could not independently verify the ⁠ministry's claims.

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to build Starship spaceport in Louisiana

SpaceX to build Starship spaceport in Louisiana

Global
2
EXPLAINER-How the Merck/Moderna cancer vaccine works and possible barriers to wide use

EXPLAINER-How the Merck/Moderna cancer vaccine works and possible barriers t...

Global
3
China, India hold border talks, agree to continue search for boundary settlement

China, India hold border talks, agree to continue search for boundary settle...

Global
4
Soccer-Man United sign midfielder Carlos Baleba

Soccer-Man United sign midfielder Carlos Baleba

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Skills Alone Aren’t Enough: Confidence and Research Motivation Shape Student Satisfaction

Cost, Distance and Limited Services Leave Uganda’s Stroke Survivors Without Rehabilitation

Foreign Aid Is Shrinking- Can Debt Relief and Remittances Fill the Gap?

Green Synthesis, Wastewater Cleanup and Precision Detection: The Rise of Periodate Chemistry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026