Judge chides US Postal Service over mail-in voting rule but won't block it

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 01:03 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 01:03 IST
Judge chides US Postal Service over mail-in voting rule but won't block it

​A federal ​judge ‌on Tuesday declined ​to block a final rule ‌that the U.S. Postal Service adopted at the direction of President ‌Donald Trump that would tighten ‌requirements for mail-in voting, even as she concluded the agency had ⁠violated ​a ⁠court order by issuing it.

Boston-based U.S. ⁠District Judge Indira Talwani ​ruled a day after the U.S. ⁠Supreme Court lifted one of ⁠two ​court orders she had issued that had prevented USPS ⁠from implementing an executive order Trump ⁠signed ⁠targeting mail-in ballots.

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