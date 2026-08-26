Judge chides US Postal Service over mail-in voting rule but won't block it

​A federal ​judge ‌on Tuesday declined ​to block a final rule ‌that the U.S. Postal Service adopted at the direction of President ‌Donald Trump that would tighten ‌requirements for mail-in voting, even as she concluded the agency had ⁠violated ​a ⁠court order by issuing it.

Boston-based U.S. ⁠District Judge Indira Talwani ​ruled a day after the U.S. ⁠Supreme Court lifted one of ⁠two ​court orders she had issued that had prevented USPS ⁠from implementing an executive order Trump ⁠signed ⁠targeting mail-in ballots.