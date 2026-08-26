FCC expands discounted TV advertising rates to party committees

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 00:37 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 00:37 IST
FCC expands discounted TV advertising rates to party committees

​The U.S. ​Federal Communications ‌Commission has ​agreed to extend discounted broadcast advertising ‌rates for TV air time to joint fundraising committees and ‌party committees at the same ‌steep discount previously allowed for candidates, FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez said Tuesday.

"In ⁠the ​final ⁠stretch of a national election, ⁠this FCC is unleashing a flood ​of coordinated campaign money into ⁠broadcast advertising, just as the Supreme ⁠Court ​has cleared the way for unlimited coordinated spending ⁠between parties and candidates," Gomez, the ⁠only ⁠Democrat on the three-member commission, said, calling the ‌move ‌illegal.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Secret Service aware of Iranian video threat against Barron Trump 

U.S. Secret Service aware of Iranian video threat against Barron Trump 

Global
2
California AG says no settlement talks scheduled with Paramount

California AG says no settlement talks scheduled with Paramount

Global
3
Judge chides US Postal Service over mail-in voting rule but won't block it

Judge chides US Postal Service over mail-in voting rule but won't block it

Global
4
Rugby-All Blacks come from behind to edge Lions and stay unbeaten on tour

Rugby-All Blacks come from behind to edge Lions and stay unbeaten on tour

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

When Energy Becomes an Economic Risk, Growth Takes Different Paths

Africa’s Hidden Welfare System Is Doing the Work Formal Policy Overlooks

Agriculture’s Next AI Leap Could Change Who Makes the Decisions

AI Skills Alone Aren’t Enough: Confidence and Research Motivation Shape Student Satisfaction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026