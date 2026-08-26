FCC expands discounted TV advertising rates to party committees
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has agreed to extend discounted broadcast advertising rates for TV air time to joint fundraising committees and party committees at the same steep discount previously allowed for candidates, FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez said Tuesday.
"In the final stretch of a national election, this FCC is unleashing a flood of coordinated campaign money into broadcast advertising, just as the Supreme Court has cleared the way for unlimited coordinated spending between parties and candidates," Gomez, the only Democrat on the three-member commission, said, calling the move illegal.