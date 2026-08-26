U.S. Secret Service aware of Iranian video threat against Barron Trump 

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 01:14 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 01:14 IST
U.S. Secret Service aware of Iranian video threat against Barron Trump 

The U.S. Secret ​Service is aware of a ​video broadcast by ‌Iranian state ​television discussing a potential plot to assassinate U.S. President Donald Trump's youngest son, ‌a spokesperson said on Tuesday. "The U.S. Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived ‌as a threat toward our protectees. Out of concern for ‌operational security, we do not discuss matters of protective intelligence," Secret Service spokesperson Nate Herring said in an email.

A three-minute video broadcast by ⁠Iranian ​state TV discussed a ⁠potential plot to assassinate Barron Trump, 20, claiming that he was being ⁠monitored and alleging that a $10 million bounty had been offered ​for his killing. The United States and Iran have kept ⁠up hostile rhetoric during a nearly six-month-old war started by the U.S. ⁠and ​Israel in February. Reuters reported earlier this month that the U.S. has received several warnings from Israel over the ⁠past year that Iran intended to assassinate Trump, according to officials, including before a ⁠secret ⁠Air Force One ruse in Turkey.

Trump has described himself as "number one on the kill ‌list for Iran."

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