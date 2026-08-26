QUOTES-Notable people react to the death of country singer Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton, the irrepressible country music singer whose charisma, heartfelt lyrics and support of causes she believed ​in captured the public's imagination for nearly six decades, died on Tuesday aged 80. No cause of death was disclosed, but ​her publicist said she died peacefully in Nashville, Tennessee, her home state.

Here is some ‌of ​the reaction: DONALD TRUMP, U.S. PRESIDENT

"Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away. This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will. In her honor, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period beginning tonight at 6:00PM. ‌Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you." HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE

"Dolly Parton did all the good she could, for all the people she could, for as long as she ever could... Dolly, we'll miss your great heart." SARAH KATE ELLIS, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF GLAAD

"Dolly Parton was not only the 'Queen of Country Music', but indeed the queen of inclusivity and philanthropy. Her support for LGBTQ people spans decades, from the 1990s with her track 'Family,' where she expressed that all should be welcome regardless of religion or sexual orientation; to the powerful ballad "Travelin' ‌Thru," which Parton penned for the film "TransAmerica" and earned her an Oscar nomination; to her early support of marriage equality in 2009, well before its legalization. "Parton's warm spirit, kindheartedness and joie de vivre deeply resonated with the LGBTQ community, cementing her as ‌a global queer icon whose art always held space for outsiders, no matter the risk. Parton's entire career was built on love and respect for all, and her unwavering allyship is a legacy that will last forever."

MARK EZELL, COMMISSIONER, TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TOURIST DEVELOPMENT "This is a heartbreaking day for Tennessee and for people around the world. Dolly Parton was an icon and, in many ways, Tennessee's first lady. She brought love and brilliance to every conversation. She knew exactly who she was, never forgot where she came from and used her platform to lift others.

"She was also an extraordinary friend and ambassador for Tennessee. She invited the world into our music, our ⁠mountains and our culture ​and made everyone feel welcome." DIANA HARSHBARGER, REPUBLICAN CONGRESSWOMAN

"Dolly Parton was one ⁠of ours. She grew up in the hills of Sevier County, right here in Tennessee's First District, and no matter how big her star got, she never stopped being one of us. "She built Dollywood into a place that put East Tennessee on the map for the whole world to see, and through her Imagination Library, ⁠she put books in the hands of children who needed them most, including so many right here at home. Her music, her generosity, and her love for these mountains will outlast every one of us."

EUGENE NAUGHTON, DOLLYWOOD PARKS & RESORTS PRESIDENT "Dolly's heart was as vast as the mountains she cherished, and her ​compassion knew no bounds. She inspired generations to dream boldly and love deeply. While we grieve her loss, we are honored and committed to carry her light forward. Her legacy will continue to shine in every melody sung, every smile ⁠shared and every dream kindled within these gates."

Dollywood will be open Wednesday, as the singer wanted, a spokesperson from Dollywood Parks & Resorts said, adding: "The show must go on." MICK JAGGER, ROLLING STONES SINGER

"What a wonderful songwriter and singer Dolly was. She brought so many people together, we will all miss her so much." LINDA RONSTADT, SINGER

"I am deeply ⁠saddened ​by the passing of my friend, Dolly Parton. One of the most extraordinary musical experiences of my life was recording with her. The world is a poorer place without her." MODERNA SPOKESPERSON

"Moderna is saddened by the passing of Dolly Parton, whose extraordinary generosity touched millions of lives. During the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dolly supported critical research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center that, alongside the historic public-private partnership that accelerated the COVID-19 vaccine effort, contributed to the development of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. "She was an American treasure, and her generosity, optimism and belief ⁠in science made a difference at a moment when the world needed it most. We will always be grateful to have shared a small part of her remarkable story."

REBA MCENTIRE, COUNTRY SINGER "Thank you, Lord, for Dolly. She's gonna have a blast ⁠in heaven singing all her favorite songs with all her family and friends ⁠who have gone on before her."

LYNDA CARTER, ACTRESS "Oh Dolly, I know where your heart is. These are impossible days. I send you, my sister, so much love."

CYNDI LAUPER, SINGER "It's hard for me to imagine the world without Dolly. Dolly's heart was as big as her talent. She was not only a great singer/song writer/actress/TV star, Dolly also lived her art. She used her art, her fame ‌and her money to help so many ‌people. I can't even tell you how many times I've thought to myself, 'What would Dolly do?' She was a great role model ​for all of us."