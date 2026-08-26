CD Projekt RED to launch remastered version of 'The Witcher 3' ahead of new expansion

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 11:35 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 11:35 IST
CD Projekt RED to launch remastered version of 'The Witcher 3' ahead of new expansion

CD Projekt RED will ​publish a remastered version of its ​2015 blockbuster "The Witcher 3" on September ‌29, ​ahead of a 2027 launch of a new expansion for the video game, it said late on Tuesday.

Poland's ‌biggest video game developer showcased a trailer for "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Remastered" and a teaser trailer for its upcoming third expansion, titled "Songs of the Past", at the Opening ‌Night Live of the world's biggest video game trade fair Gamescom. It did not ‌specify a release date for the expansion, but confirmed the 2027 launch.

"The Witcher 3", a winner of more than 250 Game of the Year awards, is among the world's all-time best-sellers, with ⁠more than ​65 million copies ⁠sold since its launch. The remastered version will be available as a free upgrade to all owners ⁠of the original game on GOG, Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series ​X/S. The game will also get a native version for Nintendo Switch 2.

All ⁠current owners of the base game will also gain free access to the two existing expansions ⁠to "The ​Witcher 3", and both of them will be included in the remastered version. "This maps a great opportunity for people, who have perhaps only played the ⁠base game, to jump in with the improvements on the remaster update and get a ⁠whole lot ⁠of stuff for free before we ship the Songs of the Past," CD Projekt RED level design lead Miles Toast said ‌after the ‌trailer showcase.

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