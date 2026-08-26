Soccer-Former Bayern quartet part of group investing in Portuguese side Estrela

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 11:47 IST
Soccer-Former Bayern quartet part of group investing in Portuguese side Estrela

A quartet of former Bayern Munich ​players including German World Cup ​winners Thomas Mueller and Mats ‌Hummels ​are part of an investment group which has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Estrela ‌da Amadora, the Portuguese club said. "Estrela da Amadora hereby informs that the acquisition of a majority stake of 90% of the SAD's share capital by an ‌international consortium led by ADvantage and LEAD, with the support of ‌the KI Group, has been completed," the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The new shareholder structure brings together investors with experience in sports, investment, and technology, as well as ⁠a ​group of strategic ⁠investors connected to international football, including Thomas Mueller, Mats Hummels, Yann Sommer, and Lucas Hernandez." Portuguese ⁠newspaper A Bola said the group paid €40 million ($46.65 million) for the stake in the ​top-flight side.

Estrela were founded in 2020, nine years after the dissolution of ⁠their similarly named predecessor due to financial issues. They finished 15th in the Primeira Liga last ⁠season.

While ​Hummels retired last year, 36-year-old Mueller plays for Vancouver Whitecaps in Major League Soccer. Hernandez plays for Paris Saint-Germain while Swiss goalkeeper Sommer ⁠plies his trade with Belgian side Club Brugge. Mueller and Hummels were part of ⁠the German ⁠squad which won the World Cup in 2014, while defender Hernandez helped France to victory four years later in ‌Russia. ($1 = 0.8574 ‌euros)

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