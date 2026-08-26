British energy price cap to rise 4% as Iran war pushes up costs
Most British households will see their energy costs rise from October after energy regulator Ofgem announced a 4% hike in its domestic price cap as the war in Iran pushes up wholesale costs. The rise will be a blow to the new Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who has pledged to ease cost-of-living pressures, and more than wipes out measures he announced last month to cut tax on electricity bills.
"High international gas prices are continuing to drive energy costs in the UK. We welcome the government’s intervention to remove VAT from electricity bills, without which customers would have faced even higher costs this winter,” said Neil Kenward, Ofgem’s director general for markets. The increase, a £60 rise to £1,723 ($2,348) from the previous cap for July to September, will hit around 22 million households on variable tariffs, with the price cap covering around 65% of customers.
($1 = 0.7337 pounds)