Australia transport safety regulator probes two more incidents at Sydney airport

Australia's transport safety regulator on ​Wednesday opened two investigations ​into taxiing conflicts at ‌Sydney airport, ​involving a Virgin and Qantas aircraft on August 16 and a Jetstar and Bombardier aircraft ‌on August 25.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) classified both events as safety incidents rather than serious incidents, saying there was no immediate risk ‌of collision as flight and ground crews reacted to avoid conflict.