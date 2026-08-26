China's Xi to attend SCO summit in Kyrgyzstan, visit Egypt, ministry says

​Chinese President Xi ‌Jinping will attend ​the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, as part ‌of a state visit there and then to Egypt from August 30 to September 3, China's ‌foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

At the Bishkek summit, ‌Xi will discuss deepening cooperation as well as major international and regional issues with participating countries and leaders, ⁠foreign ​ministry spokesperson Lin ⁠Jian told a daily press conference. During the visit, ⁠the Chinese president will hold talks with his Kyrgyz ​counterpart Sadyr Japarov and will attend various state ⁠events, Lin said.

Xi's trip to Egypt will be his ⁠first ​state visit to the North African country in 10 years, where he will ⁠meet President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and exchange views on bilateral ⁠ties ⁠and international and regional issues of common concern.