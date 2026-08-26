Tibet's Gyirong suffers 'major casualties' from mudslide, Xinhua reports

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 13:59 IST
Tibet's Gyirong suffers 'major casualties' from mudslide, Xinhua reports

​Many people ​were feared dead ‌or missing after ​a mudslide hit major border crossing between China and Nepal ‌in Tibet's Gyirong county on Wednesday, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.

"At approximately 10:30 AM (0230 GMT) ‌on August 26, due to a mudslide occurring ‌on the Nepalese side, major casualties and missing persons were caused at the Gyirong Port in Gyirong County, ⁠Shigatse ​City, Tibet," ⁠Xinhua reported. President Xi Jinping urged "all-out" efforts to search ⁠for the missing, and called for strengthening monitoring and ​early warning systems to prevent secondary disasters.

Roads leading ⁠to the Gyirong Port land crossing on the Chinese side ⁠as ​well as communications and power supplies were cut off, and search and rescue ⁠work was underway, Xinhua said. The crossing was hit by ⁠an ⁠earlier mudslide just over a year ago.

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