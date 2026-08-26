Eight South Koreans missing in Nepal flood, Yonhap News reports

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 17:29 IST
Eight South Koreans missing in Nepal flood, Yonhap News reports

Eight South ‌Koreans working ​on a hydropower plant were missing, and 10 ‌others were stranded, following a massive flash flood along the Nepal-Tibet border, South Korea's Foreign ‌Ministry saidon Wednesday.

The workers were employed ‌by Korea Energy and Doosan Enerbility Co, the ministry said, adding that Nepal has deployed a ⁠rescue ​team ⁠to search the affected area. Another 10 South Korean ⁠workers affiliated with Doosan Enerbility were stranded in ​the area and awaiting a helicopter sent ⁠by Nepalese authorities to evacuate them.

South Korea ⁠has ​established a task force led by the foreign minister and plans to ⁠send a joint rapid-response team comprising government officials ⁠and ⁠fire and police authorities to Nepal as soon as possible.

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