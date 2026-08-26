Eight South Koreans missing in Nepal flood, Yonhap News reports
Eight South Koreans working on a hydropower plant were missing, and 10 others were stranded, following a massive flash flood along the Nepal-Tibet border, South Korea's Foreign Ministry saidon Wednesday.
The workers were employed by Korea Energy and Doosan Enerbility Co, the ministry said, adding that Nepal has deployed a rescue team to search the affected area. Another 10 South Korean workers affiliated with Doosan Enerbility were stranded in the area and awaiting a helicopter sent by Nepalese authorities to evacuate them.
South Korea has established a task force led by the foreign minister and plans to send a joint rapid-response team comprising government officials and fire and police authorities to Nepal as soon as possible.