Eight South Koreans missing in Nepal flood, Yonhap News reports

Eight South ‌Koreans working ​on a hydropower plant were missing, and 10 ‌others were stranded, following a massive flash flood along the Nepal-Tibet border, South Korea's Foreign ‌Ministry saidon Wednesday.

The workers were employed ‌by Korea Energy and Doosan Enerbility Co, the ministry said, adding that Nepal has deployed a ⁠rescue ​team ⁠to search the affected area. Another 10 South Korean ⁠workers affiliated with Doosan Enerbility were stranded in ​the area and awaiting a helicopter sent ⁠by Nepalese authorities to evacuate them.

South Korea ⁠has ​established a task force led by the foreign minister and plans to ⁠send a joint rapid-response team comprising government officials ⁠and ⁠fire and police authorities to Nepal as soon as possible.