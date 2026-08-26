PM Modi speaks with Nepal PM; conveys condolences on loss of lives due to floods, says India ready to provide assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences over the loss of lives due to floods in the Himalayan nation. He said India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance. He said India stands firmly in solidarity with "sisters and brothers in Nepal" during this difficult time.

The Prime Minister said teams from both countries are coordinating closely in the rescue and relief efforts. "Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time. India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal said in a post on X that it remains actively engaged with the authorities in Nepal for early rescue and relief of Indian nationals impacted by the severe flash floods. "The Embassy of India has remained engaged with the relevant authorities of Government of Nepal for early rescue and relief for Indian nationals affected by the flash floods that took place in Nepal today. Rescue and relief efforts continue to be strengthened in coordination with the Government of Nepal," the post said.

The Embassy has also provided emergency contact numbers. "For assistance and information related to Indian nationals that have been affected by the flash floods in Nepal today, the following emergency numbers may be contacted: +977 985 131 6807 +977 970 910 7500," the Embassy wrote.

Around 105 Indians were among the foreign nationals "reported missing" after a flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River in the Rasuwa area of Nepal, the country's Tourism Board said on Wednesday, stating that the information is based on preliminary agency-wise record received from tourism and travel companies. It said 384 travellers, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals, have been reported missing from the affected areas.

The list of "reported missing" by Nepal Tourism also states that 37 NRIs are missing from the Himalayan Glacier Area. "Following the sudden flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa at around 8:30 am. on Wednesday, Nepal Tourism Board, Tourist Police and tourism stakeholders are working to verify the whereabouts and safety status of tourists and travellers who were in or travelling through the affected areas," NTB said in an update on X, giving "preliminary details of missing tourists".

The Kathmandu Post earlier reported that at least seven people have been confirmed dead following the massive flash floods. The report said that rescue efforts are actively underway, with at least 25 people rescued as of Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah also called a meeting to discuss the flooding and the government response. Authorities have urged residents along the Trishuli river to move to safer areas as the flood moves downstream, the Kathmandu post reported. The District Administration Office, Rasuwa, has advised residents in riverside areas of the Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, and Chitwan districts to remain alert and take necessary precautions. (ANI)