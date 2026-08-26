King Charles and Queen Camilla to carry out tour of Caribbean nations

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 19:30 IST
King Charles and Queen Camilla to carry out tour of Caribbean nations

King ​Charles and ​his wife Queen Camilla ‌will carry ​out a week-long tour of Caribbean nations later ‌this year, visiting Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas and Guyana, Buckingham Palace said on ‌Wednesday. The main reason for the trip ‌will be for the royals to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) which is being ⁠held ​in ⁠Antigua and Barbuda from November 1-4 this year.

Charles, ⁠who is king of Antigua and Barbuda, ​is also the head of the Commonwealth, ⁠a club of more than 50 countries ⁠that evolved ​from the British Empire. Prior to the CHOGM meeting, Charles will travel ⁠to the Bahamas, another nation where he is ⁠the ⁠monarch, and will also pay a state visit to Guyana.

TRENDING

1
FOREX-US data lifts dollar as Fed hike expectations edge higher

FOREX-US data lifts dollar as Fed hike expectations edge higher

Global
2
INSTANT VIEW-Meta reaches settlement over social media case

INSTANT VIEW-Meta reaches settlement over social media case

Global
3
Brevis relishes chance to gain valuable experience at World Cup 2027 venue during Namibia tri-series

Brevis relishes chance to gain valuable experience at World Cup 2027 venue d...

Global
4
Hundreds missing after devastating flood hits Nepal-Tibet border, 95 bodies recovered

Hundreds missing after devastating flood hits Nepal-Tibet border, 95 bodies ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Fewer Mature Eggs, Similar Birth Chances: New Insight Into IVF Outcomes After Cancer Treatment

Explainable AI Reveals What Shapes Recovery After Prostate Cancer Surgery

A Warming Planet, a Weary Mind: Climate Distress Reaches University Life

Can Smarter Urbanization Transform China’s Border Counties Without Creating a Debt Crisis?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026