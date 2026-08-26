King Charles and Queen Camilla to carry out tour of Caribbean nations

King ​Charles and ​his wife Queen Camilla ‌will carry ​out a week-long tour of Caribbean nations later ‌this year, visiting Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas and Guyana, Buckingham Palace said on ‌Wednesday. The main reason for the trip ‌will be for the royals to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) which is being ⁠held ​in ⁠Antigua and Barbuda from November 1-4 this year.

Charles, ⁠who is king of Antigua and Barbuda, ​is also the head of the Commonwealth, ⁠a club of more than 50 countries ⁠that evolved ​from the British Empire. Prior to the CHOGM meeting, Charles will travel ⁠to the Bahamas, another nation where he is ⁠the ⁠monarch, and will also pay a state visit to Guyana.