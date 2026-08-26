PREVIEW-Tennis-Shelton looks to make an impact at US Open after ‘roller coaster’ season

Ben Shelton enters the U.S. Open determined to make up ​for a string of disappointing Grand Slam performances this ​season, with the successful defence of his Canadian ‌Open ​crown providing a major confidence boost for the young American.

The world number nine has claimed four titles during a self-described “roller coaster” season marred by poor showings at major tournaments. While Shelton ‌reached the Australian Open quarter-finals, the 23-year-old did not get past the second round at the French Open and crashed out of Wimbledon in the opening round.

Still, the American said his triumphant Canadian title defence was a stepping stone. He did not drop a ‌set in the tournament and believes there is still another level of his game to be unlocked. “I thought I was ‌much more clinical, more focused. I was an elite returner at times,” Shelton told reporters in Montreal after his victory over Brandon Nakashima.

“But the way that I was able to break serve, the fashion in which I did it, my ability to play defence and offence, I’m excited with the way that ⁠I’m ​progressing. “Throughout this season on the hard ⁠courts I felt that each tournament I've got better and better ... So I’m just really looking forward to (seeing) what kind of damage I can do moving forward.”

The ⁠rising talent also heads to New York with the hopes of a nation on his shoulders. An American man has not lifted the ​U.S. Open singles trophy since 2003, when Andy Roddick triumphed over Juan Carlos Ferrero, and Shelton has emerged as a ⁠top contender. In an August podcast episode released before Jannik Sinner withdrew from this year's tournament, Roddick said Shelton could challenge for the title if the top-ranked ⁠Italian ​and Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz were not at their best.

“With question marks around those two, yes, Ben absolutely is a contender at the U.S. Open,” Roddick said on “Served with Andy Roddick”. With disappointing results behind him, Shelton will look to make another big ⁠impression at the U.S. Open, where he reached the semi-finals in 2023.

“I think that tennis is a sport you get so ⁠many opportunities to compete,” Shelton said ⁠in Montreal. “The year is so long, which is a blessing and a curse because you always have something new to look forward to, another opportunity to show up. And for me, ‌I know that just ‌one match can kind of change everything.”