Two ​of ​the suspects ‌detained over ​a planned arson attack on ‌an aerial systems factory in eastern Slovakia are Latvian ‌citizens and the third ‌is a Ukrainian, a prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

The regional ⁠prosecution ​in ⁠the eastern city of Presov ⁠told Reuters that one of ​the Latvian citizens was ⁠arrested in Germany, while the other ⁠Latvian ​and the Ukrainian were detained in Slovakia. ⁠Slovak police said on Tuesday ⁠it ⁠had thwarted the plan.