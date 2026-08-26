Suspects in Slovak arson plan are Latvian and Ukrainian, prosecution says
Two of the suspects detained over a planned arson attack on an aerial systems factory in eastern Slovakia are Latvian citizens and the third is a Ukrainian, a prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.
The regional prosecution in the eastern city of Presov told Reuters that one of the Latvian citizens was arrested in Germany, while the other Latvian and the Ukrainian were detained in Slovakia. Slovak police said on Tuesday it had thwarted the plan.