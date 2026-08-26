Suspects in Slovak arson plan are Latvian and Ukrainian, prosecution says

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 19:45 IST
Suspects in Slovak arson plan are Latvian and Ukrainian, prosecution says

Two ​of ​the suspects ‌detained over ​a planned arson attack on ‌an aerial systems factory in eastern Slovakia are Latvian ‌citizens and the third ‌is a Ukrainian, a prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

The regional ⁠prosecution ​in ⁠the eastern city of Presov ⁠told Reuters that one of ​the Latvian citizens was ⁠arrested in Germany, while the other ⁠Latvian ​and the Ukrainian were detained in Slovakia. ⁠Slovak police said on Tuesday ⁠it ⁠had thwarted the plan.

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