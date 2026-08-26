US says Chinese hackers broke into Justice Department, NASA, Federal Reserve, Senate, and more

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 20:07 IST
US says Chinese hackers broke into Justice Department, NASA, Federal Reserve, Senate, and more

​The United ‌States said Wednesday ​that it had disrupted ‌a Chinese hacking operation responsible for break-ins at the U.S. Justice Department, ‌NASA, the Federal Reserve, the ‌U.S. Senate, and other sensitive government agencies. In a statement, the Justice ⁠Department ​said ⁠that it had seized domains used by ⁠two hacking platforms, dubbed “QScan” and “QTRouter,” ​which it said had been ⁠used as part the campaign.

The ⁠Chinese ​Embassy in Washington did not immediately return a message ⁠seeking comment. Beijing routinely denies responsibility ⁠for ⁠hacking activity.

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