US says Chinese hackers broke into Justice Department, NASA, Federal Reserve, Senate, and more
The United States said Wednesday that it had disrupted a Chinese hacking operation responsible for break-ins at the U.S. Justice Department, NASA, the Federal Reserve, the U.S. Senate, and other sensitive government agencies. In a statement, the Justice Department said that it had seized domains used by two hacking platforms, dubbed “QScan” and “QTRouter,” which it said had been used as part the campaign.
The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Beijing routinely denies responsibility for hacking activity.