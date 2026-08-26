US imposes sanctions on Palestine Action group
The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on the Palestine Action group, designating it a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, according to a notice posted on a Treasury Department website.
The United Kingdom previously banned Palestine Action as a terrorist organization. Palestine Action had increasingly targeted Israel-linked defense companies in Britain with a particular focus on Israel's largest defense firm Elbit Systems.
The United Kingdom's Supreme Court has said it will hear an appeal against a lower court ruling that Britain's decision to ban campaign group Palestine Action as a terrorist organization was lawful.