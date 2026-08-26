US imposes sanctions on Palestine Action group

‌The United ​States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on ‌the Palestine Action group, designating it a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, according to a ‌notice posted on a Treasury ‌Department website.

The United Kingdom previously banned Palestine Action as a terrorist organization. Palestine Action ⁠had ​increasingly ⁠targeted Israel-linked defense companies in Britain with a ⁠particular focus on Israel's largest defense ​firm Elbit Systems.

The United Kingdom's Supreme ⁠Court has said it will hear ⁠an appeal ​against a lower court ruling that Britain's decision to ban ⁠campaign group Palestine Action as a ⁠terrorist ⁠organization was lawful.