Tennis-Serena, Venus Williams receive US Open doubles wildcard

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 20:10 IST
Tennis-Serena, Venus Williams receive US Open doubles wildcard

Serena and ​Venus Williams have received ​a women's doubles wildcard ‌entry at ​the U.S. Open, tournament organisers said on Wednesday.

The sisters have played together in ‌the U.S. Open doubles nine times, most recently in 2022, when Serena made an emotional farewell to the sport. Serena exited the ‌mixed doubles tournament with partner Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals ‌on Tuesday. Serena, a 23-times Grand Slam champion, returned to the court for the first time in nearly four years at the Queen's Club Championships ⁠in ​London in June. ⁠The 44-year-old showed glimpses of her old form in her two mixed doubles ⁠matches on Tuesday, firing down a 120 mph (193.1 kph) ace to ​gasps from the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 46-year-old ⁠Venus reached the women's doubles quarter-finals last year with Canadian partner Leylah Fernandez. The ⁠Williams ​sisters played together this month in Cincinnati, where they lost in their opening match. They were once among the ⁠most formidable doubles pairs on the circuit, winning the U.S. Open title ⁠in 2009 ⁠and 2019.

The women's doubles first round begins at Flushing Meadows on September 3.

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