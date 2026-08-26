Cycling-Briton Brennan takes second Vuelta stage win, Pogacar in control

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 21:17 IST
Cycling-Briton Brennan takes second Vuelta stage win, Pogacar in control

Britain's Matthew Brennan took ​clinical advantage of ​a high-powered Visma-Lease ‌a Bike ​lead-out as he won stage five of the Vuelta a Espana ‌on Wednesday -- his second victory in his maiden Grand Tour. The young rider was set up beautifully by Wout van ‌Aert and Christophe Laporte and he finished comfortably ‌ahead of Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe rider Jordi Meeus.

Race leader Tadej Pogacar cruised home safely in the pack, having seized ⁠total control ​with his ⁠mountain masterclass in Andorra on the previous stage. While Pogacar looks ⁠in a league of his own in the battle for ​the red jersey, sprinter Brennan, 21, has underlined ⁠his credentials as one of the best young riders in the ⁠peloton.

He ​held off Pogacar in a sprint at the end of the second stage and showed his ⁠power again at the end of the 173-km route ⁠from Falcet ⁠to Roquetes after easily dealing with the main climb towards the end of the ‌stage.

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