Trump signs order banning some foreign equipment from US energy grid

President ‌Donald Trump ​signed an executive order on Wednesday banning the ‌use of some foreign equipment in the U.S. electricity grid, the White House said. Trump signed the ‌order declaring a national emergency with respect ‌to what the White House said was "the unusual and extraordinary foreign threat" involving foreign-produced bulk-power systems that may ⁠present ​national security vulnerabilities.

The ⁠order prohibits certain foreign-produced bulk-power system electric equipment, including ⁠associated critical software and digital capabilities that could ​pose cybersecurity or operational risks, from being purchased ⁠or installed in the United States, the White House ⁠said ​in a statement. The order also asks the U.S. Energy Secretary to impose conditions ⁠on the continued use and operation of such ⁠equipment to ⁠address concerns identified by the Trump administration, the White House added.