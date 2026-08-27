Trump signs order banning some foreign equipment from US energy grid
President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday banning the use of some foreign equipment in the U.S. electricity grid, the White House said. Trump signed the order declaring a national emergency with respect to what the White House said was "the unusual and extraordinary foreign threat" involving foreign-produced bulk-power systems that may present national security vulnerabilities.
The order prohibits certain foreign-produced bulk-power system electric equipment, including associated critical software and digital capabilities that could pose cybersecurity or operational risks, from being purchased or installed in the United States, the White House said in a statement. The order also asks the U.S. Energy Secretary to impose conditions on the continued use and operation of such equipment to address concerns identified by the Trump administration, the White House added.