Independent ​investigators brought in to examine ‌the hack of Hugging Face say about 700 AI agents spun ‌up by the company OpenAI ‌participated in breach.

The number, which has not previously been reported, ⁠was disclosed ​in ⁠a report published on Wednesday by ⁠METR and Redwood Research, two organizations ​brought in to do ⁠an independent investigation into the breach. The report ⁠says ​OpenAI's agents also did "extensive research" on how to ⁠cover their tracks during the hacking campaign.

OpenAI ⁠confirmed ⁠the investigators' figures were accurate.