Behind the rhinestones, Dolly Parton built a business empire 

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 02:35 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 02:35 IST
Behind the rhinestones, Dolly Parton built a business empire 

Dolly Parton, the larger-than-life country singer and songwriter who died on Tuesday at age 80, rose from a self-described "dirt poor" upbringing to build a business empire that ‌extended from song royalties to hit movies, a cosmetic line, pet products, a theme park, a truck stop and more.

Forbes estimated in 2025 that Parton's net worth totaled about $450 million, putting her at No. 78 on the magazine's list of America's richest, ‌self-made women. The largest share came from her 50% stake in the Dollywood theme park in Tennessee, Forbes said. ‌She also made the financially savvy decision early in her career to retain the rights to all of her songs, allowing her to claim royalties when they were played or performed. Parton was known as much for her rhinestone-studded outfits and over-the-top hair and makeup as her singing and ⁠songwriting, a ​fact that she said helped ⁠her in business.

“You know, I look like a woman, but I think like a man," she told "60 Minutes" in 2009. "In this world of ⁠business, that has helped me a lot. Because by the time they think that I don't know what's going on, I done ​got the money and gone." Parton gave tens of millions of dollars to charities, from her Imagination Library that ⁠provides books to children, to COVID-19 vaccine research, hurricane relief and college scholarships.

Here is a look at Parton's life by the numbers, according to Forbes estimates, ⁠the ​singer's website and industry data: NET WORTH: $450 MILLION

ALBUMS SOLD: 100 MILLION NO. 1 SONGS ON BILLBOARD COUNTRY CHARTS: 25

NUMBER OF SONGS WRITTEN: 3,000 VALUE OF HER MUSIC CATALOG: $120 MILLION

GRAMMY AWARDS: 11 ANNUAL VISITORS TO DOLLYWOOD: 4 MILLION

OSCAR NOMINATIONS: 2 She ⁠also was awarded an honorary Oscar for her humanitarian work in 2025.

Several projects in the works at the time ⁠of her death will continue, Parton's ⁠team said. They include a Broadway musical set to debut in December, a Dolly's Cup of Ambition coffee line scheduled to go on sale in September and a forthcoming ‌Dolly avatar show in ‌Nashville, a forthcoming biopic and a documentary series.

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