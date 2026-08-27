Israel considers expelling British officials from post-war Gaza headquarters, FT reports

​Israel is ​considering ‌expelling British, and ​possibly other European officials, ‌from the U.S.-led coordination centre for post-war Gaza, the ‌Financial Times reported on Thursday. The ‌Israeli government in recent weeks has discussed removing the ⁠UK ​from ⁠the International Gaza Support ⁠Center, the multinational headquarters established ​to monitor the U.S.-brokered ceasefire ⁠between Israel and Hamas, ⁠the ​newspaper said, citing people familiar with the ⁠matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify ⁠the ⁠FT report.