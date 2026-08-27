EU states revive plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, FT reports

​EU countries, ​including ‌Sweden, the Netherlands, ​Spain and Poland, are ‌urging Brussels to revive efforts to use immobilised Russian ‌sovereign assets to fund Ukraine, ‌the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

A letter from ⁠a ​coalition ⁠of states to the European Commission ⁠will call on the ​EU's executive to restart ⁠work on plans to fund ⁠Ukraine ​using Russian central bank assets, the ⁠FT reported, citing four people ⁠briefed ⁠on the document.