Number missing in Tibet after Nepal mudslide tops 550; China flags upstream risk

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 09:49 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 09:49 IST
Number missing in Tibet after Nepal mudslide tops 550; China flags upstream risk

​The number of people ‌missing in China's ​Tibet after a Nepal mudslide disaster has risen to 558 including 260 foreign nationals, Chinese ‌state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday, as authorities flagged more geological risk upstream.

A wall of mud and rock on Wednesday collapsed into a river near ‌Gyirong at the border between the Tibet region and Nepal, triggering ‌a flash flood that killed scores of people downstream in Nepal, left hundreds missing and washed away houses, roads and power projects. China confirmed an official death toll of ⁠three ​on the Tibetan ⁠side of the border, CCTV reported. Surrounding villages within danger zones have been evacuated ⁠and two villagers have been rescued, it said without elaborating.

Authorities have identified risk ​from a dammed lake upstream from the Himalayan border crossing that ⁠could complicate rescue efforts, CCTV reported. China's Ministry of Water Resources has increased monitoring and assessment ⁠of ​the lake, at the intersection of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers northeast of the disaster site, to support rescue activity ⁠and prevent secondary events, CCTV reported.

China has also mobilised fire and rescue ⁠teams from ⁠Beijing and Chengdu to aid local police and armed forces in relief efforts, CCTV reported.

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