FACTBOX-List of nationalities of missing tourists in Nepal flood

More than 400 foreigners were ​among the 579 tourists missing after ​a catastrophic flood ‌in the ​Himalayan nation of Nepal, tourism officials said. Here is a list of the nationalities of tourists ‌who have been determined to be missing: INDIA: At least 130 to 133 Indians were reported missing, India's junior foreign minister told news agency ANI. AUSTRALIA: A ‌total of 34 Australians were reported missing and authorities were working ‌with Nepal to locate them, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said. UNITED STATES: At least 47 U.S. citizens are missing, the Associated Press said, citing a Nepal tourism board spokesperson.

BRITAIN: ⁠There were ​33 British ⁠citizens were missing after the disaster, the Associated Press said, citing a Nepal tourism board ⁠spokesperson. CANADA: There are 24 Canadians missing, a spokesperson for Nepal's embassy in Canada ​said. MALAYSIA: The Malaysian embassy in Nepal has lost contact with at least ⁠11 citizens in the affected area, the Malaysian foreign ministry said. SOUTH KOREA: Nine South ⁠Koreans ​working in a hydropower plant were missing and 10 more were stranded, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said late on Wednesday.

JAPAN: Japan's ⁠embassy in Nepal was unable to establish contact with five of its citizens ⁠and had ⁠requested that a search be conducted to locate them, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in a post on ‌social ‌media website X. (Compiled by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; ​Editing by Christian Schmollinger)