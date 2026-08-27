Tennis-Muchova and Mensik win US Open mixed doubles title

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 10:01 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 10:01 IST
Tennis-Muchova and Mensik win US Open mixed doubles title

Czech pair Karolina Muchova and Jakub Mensik beat ​Switzerland's Belinda Bencic and Italian Flavio Cobolli 6-3 ​1-6 10-6 on Wednesday to win ‌the ​U.S. Open mixed doubles title, securing their first Grand Slam trophy as a team.

Muchova and Mensik got off to a fast start on Arthur Ashe ‌Stadium, with the hard-serving Mensik hammering an ace past Bencic on set point to claim the opener in less than 30 minutes. Bencic drilled a return winner to break serve for a 3-1 lead in the second, and the ‌Swiss player later levelled the match when her forehand clipped the net cord and skipped beyond Muchova.

In ‌the deciding 10-point match tiebreak, Mensik's big serve and sharp work at the net helped the Czechs seize control. The 20-year-old put away a firm volley to open an 8-4 lead before Muchova produced her best serve of the match to bring up championship ⁠points.

Mensik sealed ​the victory with another ⁠ace, leaping in celebration after clinching the first trophy of the season's final Grand Slam. Muchova and Mensik had earlier saved two match ⁠points against Russians Mirra Andreeva and Andrey Rublev in their semi-final to book their place in the title match.

"I think ​in the end the matching outfits made the difference for us," Muchova said to laughter as ⁠the pair sported matching maroon Adidas jackets during the trophy ceremony. "I wasn't really expecting to be standing here tonight. We came out just ⁠to ​have fun and enjoy these mixed doubles and now we are standing here. So we did something right.

"I think this is a really good start to the U.S. Open for all of us," she ⁠added after congratulating Bencic and Cobolli. The 16-team mixed doubles draw began on Tuesday in the second year of ⁠the tournament's revamped format, ⁠which features leading singles players and is aimed at drawing bigger crowds in the week before the singles main draw.

Among the star-studded teams, Novak Djokovic joined forces ‌with Aryna Sabalenka ‌and Carlos Alcaraz played alongside Serena Williams.

TRENDING

1
MORNING BID EUROPE-Jensen to market: We're so back

MORNING BID EUROPE-Jensen to market: We're so back

Global
2
Australian Rules-Geelong fined $100,000 for concussion waiver with player

Australian Rules-Geelong fined $100,000 for concussion waiver with player

Global
3
SPECIAL REPORT-China’s humanoid robots aren’t smart enough to take your job – yet

SPECIAL REPORT-China’s humanoid robots aren’t smart enough to take your job ...

Global
4
Six consequences of six months of war in Iran

Six consequences of six months of war in Iran

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Half a Billion Health Records, One Big Problem: Can the Data Be Trusted?

The Missing Link Between Digital Investment and Small-Business Growth

The Biggest AI Divide in Education Starts After Access

Will ADB’s Nutrition Test Transform How Asia Invests in Agriculture and Food Security by 2030?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026