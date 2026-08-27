Tennis-Muchova and Mensik win US Open mixed doubles title

Czech pair Karolina Muchova and Jakub Mensik beat ​Switzerland's Belinda Bencic and Italian Flavio Cobolli 6-3 ​1-6 10-6 on Wednesday to win ‌the ​U.S. Open mixed doubles title, securing their first Grand Slam trophy as a team.

Muchova and Mensik got off to a fast start on Arthur Ashe ‌Stadium, with the hard-serving Mensik hammering an ace past Bencic on set point to claim the opener in less than 30 minutes. Bencic drilled a return winner to break serve for a 3-1 lead in the second, and the ‌Swiss player later levelled the match when her forehand clipped the net cord and skipped beyond Muchova.

In ‌the deciding 10-point match tiebreak, Mensik's big serve and sharp work at the net helped the Czechs seize control. The 20-year-old put away a firm volley to open an 8-4 lead before Muchova produced her best serve of the match to bring up championship ⁠points.

Mensik sealed ​the victory with another ⁠ace, leaping in celebration after clinching the first trophy of the season's final Grand Slam. Muchova and Mensik had earlier saved two match ⁠points against Russians Mirra Andreeva and Andrey Rublev in their semi-final to book their place in the title match.

"I think ​in the end the matching outfits made the difference for us," Muchova said to laughter as ⁠the pair sported matching maroon Adidas jackets during the trophy ceremony. "I wasn't really expecting to be standing here tonight. We came out just ⁠to ​have fun and enjoy these mixed doubles and now we are standing here. So we did something right.

"I think this is a really good start to the U.S. Open for all of us," she ⁠added after congratulating Bencic and Cobolli. The 16-team mixed doubles draw began on Tuesday in the second year of ⁠the tournament's revamped format, ⁠which features leading singles players and is aimed at drawing bigger crowds in the week before the singles main draw.

Among the star-studded teams, Novak Djokovic joined forces ‌with Aryna Sabalenka ‌and Carlos Alcaraz played alongside Serena Williams.