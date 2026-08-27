Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Boston Scientific hit by cyberattack, global operations affected

Boston Scientific said on Wednesday that a cybersecurity incident had disrupted global operations, including some information systems used to process and ship customer orders. The medical device maker said it detected the incident on August 25 and had activated incident-response procedures, working with third-party cybersecurity specialists to investigate and contain the threat.

China's drug ​regulator accepts Novo Nordisk's application for oral Wegovy

Novo Nordisk said on Thursday that China's drug regulator had accepted its application to sell the oral version of its GLP-1 weight-loss drug Wegovy, as the Danish drugmaker seeks to catch up with rival Eli Lilly ​in the world's second-largest pharmaceutical market. Novo, Lilly, Pfizer and local firm Innovent Biologics are competing for market share with their versions of once-weekly GLP-1 weight-loss injections in China, as the country's ‌National Health Commission has ​said the rate of overweight or obese people could reach more than 65% by 2030.

WHO says Ebola outbreak in Uganda is over, as cases rise in Congo

The outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola in Uganda is over but it is not under control in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, a World Health Organization official told a briefing on Wednesday. The all-clear for Uganda follows a declaration on July 28 from the Ugandan government that it was free of the disease, which caused 20 cases and two deaths in the country.

US FDA expands approval for J&J's drug for rare blood disorder

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the expanded use of Johnson & Johnson's drug to treat a rare blood disorder, the company said on Monday. The approval makes Imaavy the first treatment cleared for warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, or wAIHA, and covers patients aged 12 and older ‌who are currently or were previously treated with steroids.

Cyclosporiasis cases in US climb to 17,180, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday reported 17,180 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis in the United States, an increase of 1,464 cases from a week ago. Here are some details:

US lawmakers question Health Secretary Kennedy on vaccine settlement disclosures

A group of U.S. senators said Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s recent explanation for how he disposed of a financial stake in litigation involving Merck's Gardasil vaccine conflicts with earlier answers he gave in written testimony and federal ethics filings, a letter reviewed by Reuters shows. The letter, sent on Monday by four Democratic senators, notes that Merck earlier this year agreed to pay $50 million to settle litigation over Gardasil, which prevents cancers caused by the human papillomavirus.

China's Hansoh Pharma posts 36% rise in first-half profit helped by innovative drug sales

China's Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group, a Roche partner, reported a near 36% rise in first-half profit on Wednesday driven by strong growth in sales of innovative medicines and higher investment income. The oncology and metabolic disease specialist posted net profit of 4.26 billion yuan ($633.90 million) for the six months ended June 30, up from 3.13 billion yuan in the year-ago period and beating an ‌HSBC Qianhai Securities forecast of about 2.9 billion yuan.

West Nile virus infection causes one death in the Netherlands

A person has died in a Dutch hospital after contracting the West Nile virus in the Netherlands, the country's public health institution RIVM said on Wednesday. The RIVM reported last week the first West Nile virus infection contracted in the Netherlands since 2020 and said the number of infections that had likely occurred inside the country had now risen to three.

Bristol Myers ends blood cancer drug deal with cell therapy maker Cellares

Bristol Myers Squibb has ended its ‌partnership with cell therapy startup Cellares that aimed to expand the manufacturing of its personalized blood cancer therapy, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday. Bristol Myers determined that Cellares' cell therapy manufacturing platform, Cell Shuttle, could not meet the requirements to make its CAR-T therapy, Breyanzi, at commercial scale, the spokesperson said.

Health Rounds: Flu vaccine made in baker's yeast could yield longer protection, streamline manufacturing

We also cover a method for improving speech after a brain injury and a finding on how blood vessels form following a heart attack. COULD FLU VACCINES BE “BREWED” IN YEAST?

US plans to appoint two new FDA deputy commissioners for tech and drugs, CNBC reports

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is planning to appoint two new deputy commissioners at the Food and Drug Administration, CNBC reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. One role would focus on technology, including healthcare and AI, while the other would oversee drugs, according to two people familiar with the plans.

What to know about US measles cases on the rise

Two Pennsylvania residents have died due to measles, health officials said on Tuesday, the first U.S. deaths from the disease reported in 2026 and the first in the state in 35 years.

A decline in vaccination among U.S. children in recent years, fueled by unscientific claims that the shots are unsafe, has triggered larger outbreaks. Here is what you need to know about measles:

Revolution's lifesaving pancreatic cancer drug wins speedy FDA approval

The U.S. FDA has approved Revolution Medicines' groundbreaking pancreatic ⁠cancer drug after it was shown ​to double the survival rate of patients with advanced disease in a large trial, offering new hope to those with the deadly cancer. The once-daily pill, to ⁠be called Rasonque, was approved for metastatic pancreatic cancer in patients who have received prior treatment or cannot receive combination chemotherapy. The drug is designed to block several forms of the RAS protein, which helps drive tumor growth in many pancreatic cancers.

White House to announce new drug pricing deals with biotechs, Bloomberg News reports

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is planning to announce a new round of drug-pricing agreements with midsize biotech companies on Monday, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The companies will agree to provide discounts on outpatient drugs to state Medicaid programs such that the prices states pay align with what the companies charge in foreign countries, according to the report.

Record salmonella outbreak in Belgium ⁠infects at least 306

A record salmonella outbreak in a Belgian chicken farm has infected at least 306 people after they ate eggs, the food safety agency said on Tuesday. The agency said those who developed symptoms had been contaminated by a strain found at the farm, though many more may have contracted the disease but not been tested as they had shown only mild or no symptoms, said a spokesperson for the agency, known as AFSCA.

Pennsylvania reports first US measles deaths this year as outbreak grows

Two Pennsylvania residents died after contracting measles, health officials said on Tuesday, the first such deaths this year in the United States, which is contending with the ​highest number of cases of the highly infectious disease in more than three decades as vaccination rates drop. Both people were unvaccinated residents of Lancaster County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, which did not release additional details, citing privacy concerns.

NFL-At least one in four former players who died between 2016 and 2021 had CTE, study shows

At least one in four former NFL players who died between 2016 and 2021 was found to have had chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), according to a study released on Tuesday. Out of the 878 ⁠former players who died during that time frame, 235 donated their brains, researchers said, with 215 of those donated brains found to have CTE, a degenerative disease that can only definitively be diagnosed after death.

More US employers to drop weight-loss drugs in 2027, as healthcare costs increase

About 14% of employers in the United States have already or plan to drop GLP-1 drugs in 2027, as companies see rising healthcare costs, according to a survey released on Tuesday by the Business Group on Health. Healthcare costs are set to increase 9.2% if employers do not make changes to manage costs in 2027, up from 8.5% in 2026, the group said. Two-thirds of employers surveyed said they saw rising utilization of the drugs.

FDA authorizes Abbott's wearable to monitor ketone ⁠and glucose in ​diabetes patients

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it authorized Abbott Laboratories' glucose monitor, making it the first device that continuously monitors both ketone levels and blood sugar. Here are some details:

Agilent raises annual profit forecast on improving lab tools demand

Agilent Technologies raised its annual profit forecast on Wednesday, betting on improving demand for its medical tools and equipment used in lab research and drug development. Demand conditions are improving for U.S. life sciences and laboratory-equipment companies after a prolonged downturn driven by constrained biotech funding and uneven demand.

Exclusive-US produce supplier Taylor Farms frequently fails to disclose workplace injury tallies, records show

Taylor Farms, the produce company at the center of a U.S. cyclospora outbreak, frequently failed to submit federally required workplace injury logs in recent years, including for at least four facilities where workers suffered fatal or otherwise serious injuries, a Reuters review of federal records found. Over the past five years, five to seven Taylor Farms facilities filed the annual report within the following year, with some showing injury rates above industry averages, while others recording below-average rates. From 2021 to 2025, at least 17 facilities required such filings based on the number of employees and nature of the ⁠work, according to a review of intermittent U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspection filings.

Explainer-How the Merck/Moderna cancer vaccine works and possible barriers to wide use

The personalized cancer vaccine being developed by Moderna and Merck has boosted hopes that mRNA technology could open up a new avenue of treatment, but the available evidence is still limited. Interim data from a large trial showed the experimental vaccine, when combined with Merck's blockbuster immunotherapy Keytruda, helped reduce the risk of melanoma recurrence and spread in patients whose tumors have been surgically removed.

McKesson strikes $2.25 billion Precision Medicine deal ⁠in clinical research bets

McKesson said on Tuesday it would buy privately held Precision Medicine Group in a deal valued at about $2.25 billion, as part of a years-long effort ⁠to strengthen its higher-growth businesses. The U.S. drug distributor has been reshaping its portfolio by exiting non-core assets and streamlining its operations while investing in businesses such as oncology and specialty care to drive long-term growth.

Biohaven licenses epilepsy drug to South Korea's SK Biopharmaceuticals for up to $795 million

Biohaven has entered into a licensing agreement with South Korean drug maker SK Biopharmaceuticals for Biohaven's epilepsy drug platform, including Opakalim, for up to $795 million, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

India wanted red flags on chip packets and soda. Big Food fought back

A can of Fanta sold in London has 63 calories. Buy the same brand in India, and it contains three times as much sugar. It also includes artificial dye, whose presence in food products in Europe requires a prominent health warning. In India, the colorant’s presence is noted merely in small print on the back of the ‌can. That suits some of the world’s biggest companies, which have long resisted Indian efforts to mandate ‌nutritional warnings on the front of packaged products.

Medicover India hospitals to be profitable in 18 months, eyes 20-25% margins

Swedish healthcare provider Medicover's India business is on track to have all 25 hospitals in its network become profitable within 18 months, driven by rising occupancy and demand for specialised care, a top ​executive said on Wednesday. Earlier this month, global investment firm KKR signed a deal to buy Medicover's India business for €1.2 billion ($1.40 billion), pending regulatory approvals.