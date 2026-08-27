Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 10:30 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current ​science news briefs.

SpaceX to ​build $100 billion Starship ‌rocket complex ​in Louisiana

SpaceX unveiled plans on Tuesday to build its largest rocket launch complex ‌yet in southern Louisiana, a $100 billion effort to transform coastal wetlands into a critical base for the company's Starship and AI satellite ‌launch ambitions. The 125,000-acre (50,585-hectare) site on Pecan Island, which SpaceX named Starbase ‌Louisiana, is an expansion of the company's Starship launch operations beyond South Texas and those planned for Florida as its next-generation rocket remains ⁠in ​late-stage development.

New NASA ⁠telescope to probe dark energy, dark matter and exoplanets

NASA is preparing to launch ⁠its next flagship space observatory, one that scientists plan to use ​to investigate some of the universe's biggest mysteries including ⁠dark energy and dark matter, while also testing gravity at vast scales ⁠and hunting ​for planets beyond our solar system. The launch of the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, a roughly $4 billion project, is ⁠planned for Sunday at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with ⁠the observatory ⁠to be lofted into orbit aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. The launch comes nine ‌months ahead of ‌schedule, according to U.S. ​space agency officials.

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