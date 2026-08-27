FACTBOX-Nations with tourists missing in Nepal flood

As many as 476 foreigners ​from 29 countries are among the 570 tourists ​missing in Nepal after a catastrophic ‌flood ​devastated the Himalayan nation and China's Tibet, tourism officials said on Thursday.

The tally of foreigners missing in Tibet's Gyirong county was 260, state ‌broadcaster CCTV said, but nationality details were not immediately available. Here are nations whose tourists are missing in Nepal:

INDIA: Neighbouring India had the highest number of missing with 177, Nepal's tourism board said. AUSTRALIA: Authorities are ‌working with Nepal to locate 34 Australians reported missing, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.

BRITAIN: There were ‌33 British citizens missing after the disaster, the Nepal tourism board said. CANADA: The missing include 25 Canadians, the board said.

GERMANY: At least eight Germans were among the missing, the board said. JAPAN: Japan's embassy in Nepal asked for a ⁠search to ​locate five citizens it was ⁠unable to contact, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on X.

MALAYSIA: At least 55 nationals reported to Malaysia's embassy in Kathmandu ⁠are uncontactable, its foreign ministry said on Thursday. Nepal's tourism board put the number of missing at 28. NEW ZEALAND: ​At least five tourists from New Zealand were among the missing, Nepal said.

RUSSIA: Five Russians were ⁠among the missing, the Nepal tourism board said. SINGAPORE: Six Singapore citizens were missing, the board said.

SOUTH AFRICA: Six South Africans ⁠were ​untraceable after the flood on Wednesday, authorities in Nepal said. SOUTH KOREA: Nine South Koreans working in a hydropower plant were missing and 10 were stranded, South Korea's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

UKRAINE: ⁠53 Ukrainians were missing in the flood, authorities said. UNITED STATES: At least 63 U.S. citizens are missing, ⁠the Nepal tourism board said.

Also ⁠missing since Wednesday are citizens of Belarus, Belgium, Finland, France, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Kazhakstan, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, the Phillipines, Portugal, Spain and Sweden, Nepal's tourism ‌board said ‌in its statement. (Compiled by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by ​Christian Schmollinger and Clarence Fernandez)