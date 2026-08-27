Russia says its overnight strikes on Ukraine hit steel-works, an oil refinery and logistics centres

​The ​Russian Defence ‌Ministry said on ​Thursday that its overnight ‌strikes on Ukraine had struck steel-works in the cities of ‌Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih, logistics ‌centres in and near Kyiv, and three Ukrainian ports.

The ⁠oil ​refinery ⁠it struck was located in ⁠Kremenchuk, in Ukraine's Poltava region, ​it said in a statement, ⁠and the ports of Odesa, ⁠Chornomorsk ​and Reni were also struck.

It said all ⁠the targets, which included drone ⁠storage ⁠or assembly facilities, benefited the Ukrainian army.