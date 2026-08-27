Russia says its overnight strikes on Ukraine hit steel-works, an oil refinery and logistics centres
The Russian Defence Ministry said on Thursday that its overnight strikes on Ukraine had struck steel-works in the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih, logistics centres in and near Kyiv, and three Ukrainian ports.
The oil refinery it struck was located in Kremenchuk, in Ukraine's Poltava region, it said in a statement, and the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Reni were also struck.
It said all the targets, which included drone storage or assembly facilities, benefited the Ukrainian army.