Russia says its overnight strikes on Ukraine hit steel-works, an oil refinery and logistics centres

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 13:13 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 13:13 IST
Russia says its overnight strikes on Ukraine hit steel-works, an oil refinery and logistics centres

​The ​Russian Defence ‌Ministry said on ​Thursday that its overnight ‌strikes on Ukraine had struck steel-works in the cities of ‌Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih, logistics ‌centres in and near Kyiv, and three Ukrainian ports.

The ⁠oil ​refinery ⁠it struck was located in ⁠Kremenchuk, in Ukraine's Poltava region, ​it said in a statement, ⁠and the ports of Odesa, ⁠Chornomorsk ​and Reni were also struck.

It said all ⁠the targets, which included drone ⁠storage ⁠or assembly facilities, benefited the Ukrainian army.

TRENDING

1
Russia's foreign spy chief confirms he held talks with CIA director in Moscow

Russia's foreign spy chief confirms he held talks with CIA director in Mosco...

Global
2
Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia plant says Ukraine struck spent fuel storage site

Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia plant says Ukraine struck spent fuel storage...

Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks steady as Nvidia outlook lifts tech shares

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks steady as Nvidia outlook lifts tech shares

Global
4
China stocks end higher on Nvidia-led AI hardware rally; Hong Kong lags

China stocks end higher on Nvidia-led AI hardware rally; Hong Kong lags

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Half a Billion Health Records, One Big Problem: Can the Data Be Trusted?

The Missing Link Between Digital Investment and Small-Business Growth

The Biggest AI Divide in Education Starts After Access

Will ADB’s Nutrition Test Transform How Asia Invests in Agriculture and Food Security by 2030?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026