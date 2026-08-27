Kremlin dismisses US media reports that Russia may attack NATO as 'scare-stories'

The ​Kremlin dismissed ​on Thursday U.S. media ‌reports that ​Russia could attack a NATO member state and ‌that the purpose of CIA Director John Ratcliffe's visit to Moscow this week had ‌been to warn Moscow against such ‌a move. Asked to comment on the reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "A lot of this ⁠kind ​of scare-story ⁠material is being published right now. Of course, ⁠it has nothing to do with reality and ​nothing to do with the intentions of ⁠the Russian Federation."

Earlier on Thursday, the head of ⁠Russia's ​SVR foreign intelligence service said he had held a "working-level meeting" with Ratcliffe ⁠and that they had discussed unspecified and sensitive matters ⁠falling ⁠within the remit of their respective intelligence services.