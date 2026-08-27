Kremlin dismisses US media reports that Russia may attack NATO as 'scare-stories'
The Kremlin dismissed on Thursday U.S. media reports that Russia could attack a NATO member state and that the purpose of CIA Director John Ratcliffe's visit to Moscow this week had been to warn Moscow against such a move. Asked to comment on the reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "A lot of this kind of scare-story material is being published right now. Of course, it has nothing to do with reality and nothing to do with the intentions of the Russian Federation."
Earlier on Thursday, the head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service said he had held a "working-level meeting" with Ratcliffe and that they had discussed unspecified and sensitive matters falling within the remit of their respective intelligence services.