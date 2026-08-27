Rugby-New Zealand make three changes to starting XV for second test
New Zealand have made three changes to their starting XV for the second "Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry" test against South Africa in Cape Town on Saturday, including the selection of Leroy Carter over Josh Moorby on the wing.
The All Blacks were worthy 33-16 winners in the first test against the world champion Springboks, which took them to the top of the World Rugby rankings ahead of the second game in the four-match series. New Zealand team: 15-Damian McKenzie, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Quinn Tupaea, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Leroy Carter, 10-Ruben Love, 9-Cam Roigard, 8-Ardie Savea (captain), 7-Luke Jacobson, 6-Simon Parker, 5-Tupou Vaa'i, 4-Fabian Holland, 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-George Bower
Replacements: 16-Asafo Aumua, 17-Xavier Numia, 18-Fletcher Newell, 19-Patrick Tuipulotu, 20-Peter Lakai, 21-Kyle Preston, 22-Anton Lienert-Brown, 23-Josh Moorby