Rugby-New Zealand make three changes to starting XV for second test

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 27-08-2026 16:02 IST
Rugby-New Zealand make three changes to starting XV for second test

New Zealand have made ​three changes to their starting XV ​for the second "Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry" test ‌against ​South Africa in Cape Town on Saturday, including the selection of Leroy Carter over Josh Moorby on the wing.

The All Blacks ‌were worthy 33-16 winners in the first test against the world champion Springboks, which took them to the top of the World Rugby rankings ahead of the second game in the ‌four-match series. New Zealand team: 15-Damian McKenzie, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Quinn Tupaea, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Leroy Carter, 10-Ruben Love, 9-Cam ⁠Roigard, 8-Ardie Savea (captain), ⁠7-Luke Jacobson, 6-Simon Parker, 5-Tupou Vaa'i, 4-Fabian Holland, 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-George Bower

Replacements: 16-Asafo Aumua, 17-Xavier Numia, 18-Fletcher Newell, 19-Patrick Tuipulotu, 20-Peter ‌Lakai, 21-Kyle ‌Preston, 22-Anton Lienert-Brown, 23-Josh Moorby

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