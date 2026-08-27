Cricket-Sri Lanka 383-8 at tea after Dinusha heroics
Sonal Dinusha's 98 not out powered Sri Lanka to 383-8 at tea, and closer to safety, on the final day of the second and final test against India on Thursday.
Sonal Dinusha's 98 not out powered Sri Lanka to 383-8 at tea, and closer to safety, on the final day of the second and final test against India on Thursday.
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